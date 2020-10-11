VOICES PROJECT - CAMERON SWALLOW

We need to meet each other human-to-human across all of the boundaries that divide our culture--black/white, rich/poor, liberal/conservative, gay/trans/straight, rural/urban, and we need to engage in meaningful conversation across our differences. It is much harder to hate someone with whom you've shared coffee and a conversation.

I've been warmly welcomed in Kenosha since our arrival in 2017: from Carthage College to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, from the Grace Welcome Center to the Kenosha Literacy Council to the ELCA Outreach Center, in choirs and book groups and a bluegrass band. I was completely unprepared for the shock of police violence and the violent response in Kenosha because I thought there was nothing unusual about the relationship between the police force and the Black community in Kenosha. But that's the point--there isn't anything unusual about it. This mutual distrust that flares into violence and destruction is our national norm now and can happen anywhere. I believe there are many actions necessary to create a better, more inclusive community in Kenosha, but none of them will be effective until we restore trust across our dividing lines. And a big step to restoring trust would be to eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement.