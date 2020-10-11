Voices: Valerie Ludlow Wixson

Valerie Ludlow Wixson, a retired teacher who has lived in Kenosha all of her life, believes the city can heal and overcome the violence and destruction that was caused by the recent protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake. She was away when the protests occurred. She returned to find much devastation in the Uptown neighborhood and the downtown business district.

How can Kenosha change for the better and become more inclusive? "A lot of people are born and raised here. This town is a community where people are proud of how Kenosha has been transforming itself. This town is about people working together to make it a better place. We need to continue on the path of redeveloping our city. We have to make it inclusive so that everyone has a voice. Kenosha can have a very good future with people banding together."

What do you feel has to happen? "It's been rough. People need to band together. Organizations such as Downtown Kenosha Inc., the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, business owners and others need to be a part of the discussion. Everyone should have a voice in considering how to move forward in the future. It is important to keep the redevelopment momentum that has brought new life to the city's downtown. All these groups should have input. To do so, everyone must have input."

What has been your experience? "Being a teacher, I don't see color. A teacher doesn't see race like other people do. In the classroom, we all interact with a singular purpose. We go out our way to make sure everyone is involved and we go out our way to create a cohesive classroom environment. We hope they become better for the experience."

