Voting by mail a great option

There have been a number of innuendos recently suggesting that voting by mail would be subject to fraud, or that it might not represent a good option for voters. I believe such charges are completely erroneous.

As a retired postal employee with over 40 years’ service, I know that postal employees are hard-working, dedicated individuals who strive to provide the utmost service to every piece of mail they encounter.

Sanctity of the mail is drummed into every postal employee. In fact, incidences of fraud in voting by mail is documented to be a miniscule rate of 0.0025 percent.

There are many protections in place to assure that mail, including election ballots, is not delayed. U.S. Mail is protected by more than 200 federal laws enforced by the Postal Inspection Service.

In fact, delay of U.S. Mail is punishable by federal law: 18 USC § 1703. By law, the Post Office is not supposed to make a profit, but simply break even.

USPS operates the largest retail network in the country — bigger than McDonald’s, Starbucks and Walmart combined. And it does so using zero tax dollars. The Postal Service receives NO tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.