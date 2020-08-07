Voting by mail a great option

There have been a number of innuendos recently suggesting that voting by mail would be subject to fraud, or that it might not represent a good option for voters. I believe such charges are completely erroneous.
As a retired postal employee with over 40 years’ service, I know that postal employees are hard-working, dedicated individuals who strive to provide the utmost service to every piece of mail they encounter.
Sanctity of the mail is drummed into every postal employee. In fact, incidences of fraud in voting by mail is documented to be a miniscule rate of 0.0025 percent.
There are many protections in place to assure that mail, including election ballots, is not delayed. U.S. Mail is protected by more than 200 federal laws enforced by the Postal Inspection Service.
In fact, delay of U.S. Mail is punishable by federal law: 18 USC § 1703. By law, the Post Office is not supposed to make a profit, but simply break even.
USPS operates the largest retail network in the country — bigger than McDonald’s, Starbucks and Walmart combined. And it does so using zero tax dollars. The Postal Service receives NO tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Just as many other enterprises, the Postal Service has been hard-hit by the global pandemic. That’s why the HEROS Act includes emergency relief funding for USPS. Unfortunately, this is currently being blocked by Republicans in the Senate.
Despite the sound performance of the Postal Service, President Trump has repeatedly undercut the agency. He has appointed one of his own megadonors, Louis Dejoy, the new Postmaster General.
Moreover, in the past three years, Trump has replaced all six members of the Postal Board of Governors. All of which begs the question: Is Trump purposely meddling with USPS to cast doubt as to the expected significant role that mail ballots are likely to play in this years’ elections?
Absentee voting during the primaries in April increased exponentially with over one million voters in Wisconsin submitting ballots through the mail which was five times the number submitted in 2016. There is absolutely no difference between absentee ballots and voting-by-mail.
I also would point out that the Postal Service has sent a “vote-by-mail” kit to more than 11,000 local election officials across the country. The kits encourage the adoption of best practices, including electronic tracking that allows mailed-in votes to be completely documented as they move to and from voters, thus increasing the ability to identify legal votes in the event of a dispute.
In this time of uncertainty, voting by mail is a great option. Please request your absentee ballot today, and don’t forget to vote.
Rick Gallo, of Kenosha, is president Kenosha AFL-CIO Council and a retired postal worker.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!