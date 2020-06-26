Walker: It’s too late for Democrats to try to shame Trump supporters over their rally
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

Walker: It’s too late for Democrats to try to shame Trump supporters over their rally

{{featured_button_text}}

Democrats and their media allies are trying to shame President Trump for resuming political rallies, but after their recent support for mass protests that were often marred by rioting, it’s impossible to take them seriously.

The double-standard is galling, with the news coverage of protesters based almost entirely on their political beliefs. NBC, for example, tweeted an article positively proclaiming the turnout of a Black Lives Matter rally in a Brooklyn museum plaza, but shortly thereafter touted another article condemning President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a public health threat.

Elected Democrats have been equally hypocritical, extolling large gatherings of liberals despite portraying conservative demonstrations as dangerous. Democrats are only making themselves look foolish and hypocritical. They didn’t have any problem with mass gatherings of their own supporters, even when those demonstrations became violent, so it’s impossible to treat their warnings about the President’s rally as anything other than partisan bluster. America deserves better. Democratic Representative Val Demings of Florida, for instance, announced that she had participated in a “healing and hope” rally in order to “speak with our community as America grieves.” But that tolerance of public gatherings somehow didn’t apply to Trump supporters last Thursday, when she tweeted that President Trump and his supporters holding rallies in Florida would be “irresponsible and selfish.”

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio similarly dismissed the concerns of New Yorkers eager to return to work, saying, “I don’t think it’s too much for people to be asked to wait until they get the all clear to do the thing that’s safe, to do the thing that’s healthy because these numbers... are about human lives.” Yet, when thousands of demonstrators turned out to protest the killing of George Floyd, De Blasio — like many other Democrat officials — offered words of solidarity and encouragement. In De Blasio’s case, there was more than just political bias at play — the mayor’s daughter was among those arrested for unlawful demonstration.

To be clear, I support the right to peacefully protest, but these politicians can’t have it both ways — either it’s too dangerous or it’s not.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is equally hostile to citizens who wish to return to their normal lives. Upon receiving public complaints of restaurants and other businesses reopening for outdoor seating, threatened that “there will be state action” if businesses continue to reopen, and warned of fines for citizens and police officers found without masks outside their homes.

Americans are excited to leave economic uncertainty behind them and safely return to some sense of normal life, and the response to President Trump’s Tulsa rally is proof. More than a million requests were made for tickets despite a concerted effort by the mainstream media to exploit people’s fears and stoke residual COVID-19 hysteria.

Shaming these patriotic Americans for wanting to attend a peaceful rally while following social distancing guidelines falls flat when it comes from people who openly encouraged violent left-wing protests.

Democrats are only making themselves look foolish and hypocritical. They didn’t have any problem with mass gatherings of their own supporters, even when those demonstrations became violent, so it’s impossible to treat their warnings about the President’s rally as anything other than partisan bluster. America deserves better.

LINCON DAY DINNER

Gov. Scott Walker LINCON DAY DINNER

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC/

Scott Walker is a former governor of Wisconsin.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: Let's work to end racial wealth divide
Columnists

Commentary: Let's work to end racial wealth divide

The Black Lives Matter movement has drawn attention not just to police brutality but to an entire system built on racial injustice. One major expression of that injustice is the nation's glaring racial wealth divide, the financial legacy of centuries of white supremacy. Even before the pandemic, our research at the Institute for Policy Studies found that median white families had literally ...

+3
Commentary: The cracked foundation
Columnists

Commentary: The cracked foundation

We're basically having giant public fights about symbolism while the reality of our situation goes unexamined," says commentator and entertainer Jon Stewart, who adds "it's ignorance, not malevolence, that's plaguing America." And ignorance, he says, is curable. We don't seem to be having a robust or healthy debate about policy or substantive issues - jobs, trade, poverty, the environment or ...

Columnists

Commentary: Father's Day and the moments stolen from too many black families

I once attended a funeral where the pastor asked the audience, "How do you continue to believe in God when your father has been taken from you?" I did not have an answer as I tried to pat my eyes dry with the few crumpled tissues I had. For me, this Father's Day will be another annual occasion where I will pick up the phone and on the other end will be the voice of a kindhearted, compassionate ...

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread
Columnists

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread

Whether you call it a second wave or, more accurately, the easily foreseeable continuation of a pandemic, COVID-19 is still spreading unchecked in several American states. Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states are reporting record numbers of new cases. And many are neglecting to take steps that could prevent outbreaks from expanding into possibly unmanageable surges in COVID-19 cases and ...

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

Commentary: Mob rule threatens free society
Columnists

Commentary: Mob rule threatens free society

Have we replaced government "by the people" with rule by the mob? It certainly feels that way. A potentially healthy debate over policing, race and history has degenerated into general lawlessness, as hordes of lawbreakers have swarmed and destroyed statues in our biggest cities from coast to coast. And these mobs have hardly been discriminating. They've targeted Christopher Columbus, Founding ...

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago
Columnists

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago

Quite frankly the decision by Quaker Oats, and its parent PepsiCo, to get rid of the demonstratively offensive Aunt Jemima brand is not impressive and deserves no applause. The company has known for years the problems with the mammy caricature. It was no secret. The image has boasted its offensiveness prominently on grocery store shelves my entire life. Even after Quaker Oats cleaned it up ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics