Walker: It’s too late for Democrats to try to shame Trump supporters over their rally

Democrats and their media allies are trying to shame President Trump for resuming political rallies, but after their recent support for mass protests that were often marred by rioting, it’s impossible to take them seriously.
The double-standard is galling, with the news coverage of protesters based almost entirely on their political beliefs. NBC, for example, tweeted an article positively proclaiming the turnout of a Black Lives Matter rally in a Brooklyn museum plaza, but shortly thereafter touted another article condemning President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a public health threat.
Elected Democrats have been equally hypocritical, extolling large gatherings of liberals despite portraying conservative demonstrations as dangerous. Democrats are only making themselves look foolish and hypocritical. They didn’t have any problem with mass gatherings of their own supporters, even when those demonstrations became violent, so it’s impossible to treat their warnings about the President’s rally as anything other than partisan bluster. America deserves better. Democratic Representative Val Demings of Florida, for instance, announced that she had participated in a “healing and hope” rally in order to “speak with our community as America grieves.” But that tolerance of public gatherings somehow didn’t apply to Trump supporters last Thursday, when she tweeted that President Trump and his supporters holding rallies in Florida would be “irresponsible and selfish.”
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio similarly dismissed the concerns of New Yorkers eager to return to work, saying, “I don’t think it’s too much for people to be asked to wait until they get the all clear to do the thing that’s safe, to do the thing that’s healthy because these numbers... are about human lives.” Yet, when thousands of demonstrators turned out to protest the killing of George Floyd, De Blasio — like many other Democrat officials — offered words of solidarity and encouragement. In De Blasio’s case, there was more than just political bias at play — the mayor’s daughter was among those arrested for unlawful demonstration.
To be clear, I support the right to peacefully protest, but these politicians can’t have it both ways — either it’s too dangerous or it’s not.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is equally hostile to citizens who wish to return to their normal lives. Upon receiving public complaints of restaurants and other businesses reopening for outdoor seating, threatened that “there will be state action” if businesses continue to reopen, and warned of fines for citizens and police officers found without masks outside their homes.
Americans are excited to leave economic uncertainty behind them and safely return to some sense of normal life, and the response to President Trump’s Tulsa rally is proof. More than a million requests were made for tickets despite a concerted effort by the mainstream media to exploit people’s fears and stoke residual COVID-19 hysteria.
Shaming these patriotic Americans for wanting to attend a peaceful rally while following social distancing guidelines falls flat when it comes from people who openly encouraged violent left-wing protests.
Scott Walker is a former governor of Wisconsin.
