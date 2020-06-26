Walker: It’s too late for Democrats to try to shame Trump supporters over their rally

Democrats and their media allies are trying to shame President Trump for resuming political rallies, but after their recent support for mass protests that were often marred by rioting, it’s impossible to take them seriously.

The double-standard is galling, with the news coverage of protesters based almost entirely on their political beliefs. NBC, for example, tweeted an article positively proclaiming the turnout of a Black Lives Matter rally in a Brooklyn museum plaza, but shortly thereafter touted another article condemning President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a public health threat.

Elected Democrats have been equally hypocritical, extolling large gatherings of liberals despite portraying conservative demonstrations as dangerous. Democrats are only making themselves look foolish and hypocritical. They didn’t have any problem with mass gatherings of their own supporters, even when those demonstrations became violent, so it’s impossible to treat their warnings about the President’s rally as anything other than partisan bluster. America deserves better. Democratic Representative Val Demings of Florida, for instance, announced that she had participated in a “healing and hope” rally in order to “speak with our community as America grieves.” But that tolerance of public gatherings somehow didn’t apply to Trump supporters last Thursday, when she tweeted that President Trump and his supporters holding rallies in Florida would be “irresponsible and selfish.”