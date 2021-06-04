WATCH NOW: Commentary from Art Cyr: South Korea President Moon’s quiet, effective leadership

The meeting on May 21 between President Joe Biden of the United States and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea is a significant event, characterized by the relative absence of media coverage. The conversations between these two highly experienced leaders were extensive, but not public, which is how the best most effective diplomacy is conducted.

Media attention focused on presentation of the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Colonel Ralph Puckett, in an award ceremony attended by President Moon. This is the first time the head of a foreign government has attended the special ceremony. Puckett had received the Distinguished Service Cross, now upgraded, for extraordinary heroism and leadership during heavy combat in the Korean War.

Over the past four years, Moon appeared overshadowed by the public posturing and often-extreme statements of President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Trump and Kim held several “summits” with exceptional media attention, statements about breakthroughs and promises of progress in the tense relations between the two nations. Nothing consequential resulted.