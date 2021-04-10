WATCH NOW: Dr. Art Cyr says Ukraine turmoil reflects Europe’s history

Once again, Ukraine is emerging as a focus of tension between Russia and the United States as well as Europe. An always-uncertain ceasefire has broken down, and very substantial Russian troop movements in the region now accompany sporadic fighting.

In addition, Moscow is stating as well as otherwise signaling that diplomatic relations with the West in general, and the U.S. in particular, are deteriorating seriously, perhaps ominously. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has declared that dealings with Washington have “hit bottom.”

Moscow has no immediate intention of sending ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov back into position. Antonov headed for home after President Joe Biden went on the record that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “is a killer.”

NATO jet fighters scrambled numerous times at the end of March. They tracked exceptionally large numbers of Russian military aircraft appearing over the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, North Sea and North Atlantic Ocean.

On April 2, President Biden spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are in good contact with Ukraine counterparts. Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley has been on the phone with his Russian as well as Ukrainian counterpart.