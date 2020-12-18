WITH VIDEO: Dr. Art Cyr: Peace and War at Christmas

The Christmas season emphasizes harmony, but includes the anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, the largest battle in the history of the United States.

On Dec. 16, 1944, Nazi Germany launched an enormous offensive through the quiet, thinly defended Ardennes Forest in Belgium. Adolf Hitler and planners in Berlin achieved total surprise. German forces rapidly gained ground.

For Europeans among the Allies, the attack was reminiscent of the stunning 1940 German drive which overran France and secured Nazi domination of the continent. Among Dwight D. Eisenhower’s associates at Supreme Allied Headquarters, fear was visible and alarm.

The tide of the battle did not clearly turn until General George S. Patton’s Third Army broke through to the 101st Airborne Division, surrounded by the Wehrmacht in Bastogne, Belgium, the day after Christmas.

Brutal fighting continued through January. However, Nazi hopes of breaking the Western Front, and the Anglo-American alliance, vanished.

Other battles in U.S. history were in certain respects more costly or complicated. During the Civil War, Gettysburg and other engagements resulted in a higher percentage of casualties among combatants.