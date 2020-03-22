100 years ago: A triumph of the human spirit

One hundred years ago our nation was infected with another, perhaps more virulent affliction.
It served to cripple black athletes and denied them the opportunity to play professional baseball. The disease was called racism.
The first black professional baseball team was the Cuban Giants, formed in 1885. It was not until 1920, however, when Rube Foster established the Negro National League, that players of color had their own professional baseball organization. In 1923 Ed Bolden followed Foster’s example by creating the Eastern Colored League. By 1937 this became the Negro American League, and black athletes could now compete for pennants and championships that mirrored the white teams in the Majors.
There was an interesting departure from the prevailing attitudes of the time when John Schorling partnered with Foster to establish the Chicago American Giants and became the only white owner in the Negro Leagues. Schorling was the son-in-law of Charles Comisky, founder of the Chicago White Sox and forever linked to his teams involvement with the World Series scandal of 1919.
Since blacks were not allowed to compete against whites, we can never know just how good either group of athletes truly were. Each kept their own lore and legends.
Several black players were considered to have been either the equal of, or superior to, any white ballplayer in the 1910’s through the 1940’s. These included such luminaries as Oscar Charleston, Satchel Paige, George “Mule” Suttles, Buck Leonard, Thomas “Cool Papa” Bell, and perhaps the most powerful hitter ever to swing a bat, Josh Gibson. All eventually inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame.
“Cool Papa” Bell was said to be the fastest player to ever run a base path. Satchel Paige boasted once, “He was so fast he could turn out the lights in his room and be in bed before it got dark”. Bell is still considered the best lead-off hitter all-time.
Buck O’Neil of the KC Monarchs claimed that Oscar Charleston was “Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Tris Speaker rolled into one.” He had power and speed to spare.
Buck Leonard of the Homestead Grays helped lead his team to ten pennants and three World Series victories. And was selected as an All Star a record 11 times.
Most legendary of them all was Josh Gibson, a teammate of Leonard’s, who died a tragic early death at age 37. Not only did he lead the Negro Leagues in home runs ten years in a row, in 1936 alone he launched a total of 84 round-trippers, amassing a career total of 800. Gibson compiled a lifetime .347 average, but against white teams in exhibition play, he hit .426. And Josh Gibson is reputed to be the only ballplayer ever to have hit a tape-measure shot out of Yankee Stadium. Rumor has it this missile is still bouncing around somewhere in the Bronx.
“One of the best players you never heard of” is how the Negro League Baseball Players Association put it. They were referring to Marcenia Lyle Stone, called “Toni”, from Bluefield, West Virginia. She was the first of three women to play professionally in the Negro Leagues. Toni began her career with the San Francisco Sea Lions and later moved on to tour with the Indianapolis Clowns. She joined the Indianapolis team in 1952 to take over second base, a position recently vacated by a player named Henry Aaron. She ended her playing days with a respectable .243 batting average.
Jack Roosevelt Robinson broke the color line in baseball on April 15, 1947 at Ebbets Field, against the Boston Braves. Larry Dobie followed in the American League, joining the Cleveland Indians in July of that year. Sadly, the final Major League team to roster a black ballplayer was the Boston Red Sox, in 1959. “Pumpsie” Green was sent in as a pinch runner at the end of a losing season. The last National League team to integrate was the Philadelphia Phillies, when they called up John Kennedy in 1957.
Regardless of the bigotry and discrimination they experienced, black ball players gave us a legacy that one writer described as, “the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.” Helping to cure the nation’s affliction with ignorance and intolerance.
Gordon Ammon is a resident of Kenosha.