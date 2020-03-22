100 years ago: A triumph of the human spirit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Cool Papa” Bell was said to be the fastest player to ever run a base path. Satchel Paige boasted once, “He was so fast he could turn out the lights in his room and be in bed before it got dark”. Bell is still considered the best lead-off hitter all-time.

Buck O’Neil of the KC Monarchs claimed that Oscar Charleston was “Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Tris Speaker rolled into one.” He had power and speed to spare.

Buck Leonard of the Homestead Grays helped lead his team to ten pennants and three World Series victories. And was selected as an All Star a record 11 times.

Most legendary of them all was Josh Gibson, a teammate of Leonard’s, who died a tragic early death at age 37. Not only did he lead the Negro Leagues in home runs ten years in a row, in 1936 alone he launched a total of 84 round-trippers, amassing a career total of 800. Gibson compiled a lifetime .347 average, but against white teams in exhibition play, he hit .426. And Josh Gibson is reputed to be the only ballplayer ever to have hit a tape-measure shot out of Yankee Stadium. Rumor has it this missile is still bouncing around somewhere in the Bronx.