You may be feeling the effects of COVID-19' mass trauma

If you’re having trouble with sleep, concentration, and you’re feeling more revved up than usual, you are likely feeling the effects of the mass psychological trauma that is sweeping across our country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Life changes we are being asked to make to reduce the spread of the virus are without precedent. They’re extreme and jarring. They’re meant to help the public but might also be intensifying the chronic stress, fear and collective anxiety that already accompany the virus.
An atmosphere of insecurity has mental health implications, the science is clear on this. When fear activates our stress response system, our bodies and brains prepare for fight or flight. It comes down to basic Brain Science 101.
This is a legacy of evolution, dating to the earliest human history when the main dangers facing the human species were stronger and faster predators. Many of these physiological changes, such as increased heart rate, sweating, and faster breathing helped humans survive these dangers. Cleary, these physiological responses are less useful for us when facing modern dangers, including the current threat from the novel coronavirus.
Last month, Carthage College hosted a two-day Trauma and Wellness Conference, with over 300 attendees, which showcased the emerging science of neurological trauma. The conference took place before the Coronavirus outbreak triggered widespread alarm in our country. But the findings are as relevant as ever.
People need to be more resourceful than ever — even as social distancing decreases contact.
Trauma survivors who are able to take effective actions in response to the elevation of their stress response system have better outcomes than those who shut down. Those who move into a freeze or shut down response in the face of traumatic events have the most troubling long term mental health outcomes. Effective action in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic includes using our extra energy to exercise and complete household chores—think heavy work like vacuuming and sweeping out the garage.
We can also organize meaningful activities, such as community service projects and family game nights. Activities that help us gain a sense of control, or that demonstrate our ability to make a difference in our communities, can be powerful at a time when we otherwise feel so helpless.
Another important factor in trauma recovery is the ability to maintain connected relationships to family, friends, and communities.
This is especially challenging in the wake of calls for social distancing.
At this time of elevated stress, it is more important than ever that this advice is reframed as a call for physical distance with social connection. We all need to reach out to loved ones, to the isolated and to our neighbors. It is especially important for humans to be able to hear each other’s voices and see their faces, so video chats are especially beneficial.
The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our nation and the world by exposing all of us to a mass trauma. In the wake of this crisis, we can each be empowered by understanding the resilience-enhancing practices that have been found to help survivors of other traumatic events.
Participation in goal-directed physical activities and meaningful family projects while maintaining connection to others will help all of us to maintain our mental health as we navigate this unprecedented challenge.
Debbie Minsky-Kelly is a professor at Carthage College.
