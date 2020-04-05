You may be feeling the effects of COVID-19' mass trauma

People need to be more resourceful than ever — even as social distancing decreases contact.

Trauma survivors who are able to take effective actions in response to the elevation of their stress response system have better outcomes than those who shut down. Those who move into a freeze or shut down response in the face of traumatic events have the most troubling long term mental health outcomes. Effective action in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic includes using our extra energy to exercise and complete household chores—think heavy work like vacuuming and sweeping out the garage.

We can also organize meaningful activities, such as community service projects and family game nights. Activities that help us gain a sense of control, or that demonstrate our ability to make a difference in our communities, can be powerful at a time when we otherwise feel so helpless.

Another important factor in trauma recovery is the ability to maintain connected relationships to family, friends, and communities.

This is especially challenging in the wake of calls for social distancing.