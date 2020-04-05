You may be feeling the effects of COVID-19' mass trauma
View Comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

You may be feeling the effects of COVID-19' mass trauma

{{featured_button_text}}

If you’re having trouble with sleep, concentration, and you’re feeling more revved up than usual, you are likely feeling the effects of the mass psychological trauma that is sweeping across our country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Life changes we are being asked to make to reduce the spread of the virus are without precedent. They’re extreme and jarring. They’re meant to help the public but might also be intensifying the chronic stress, fear and collective anxiety that already accompany the virus.

An atmosphere of insecurity has mental health implications, the science is clear on this. When fear activates our stress response system, our bodies and brains prepare for fight or flight. It comes down to basic Brain Science 101.

This is a legacy of evolution, dating to the earliest human history when the main dangers facing the human species were stronger and faster predators. Many of these physiological changes, such as increased heart rate, sweating, and faster breathing helped humans survive these dangers. Cleary, these physiological responses are less useful for us when facing modern dangers, including the current threat from the novel coronavirus.

Last month, Carthage College hosted a two-day Trauma and Wellness Conference, with over 300 attendees, which showcased the emerging science of neurological trauma. The conference took place before the Coronavirus outbreak triggered widespread alarm in our country. But the findings are as relevant as ever.

People need to be more resourceful than ever — even as social distancing decreases contact.

Trauma survivors who are able to take effective actions in response to the elevation of their stress response system have better outcomes than those who shut down. Those who move into a freeze or shut down response in the face of traumatic events have the most troubling long term mental health outcomes. Effective action in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic includes using our extra energy to exercise and complete household chores—think heavy work like vacuuming and sweeping out the garage.

We can also organize meaningful activities, such as community service projects and family game nights. Activities that help us gain a sense of control, or that demonstrate our ability to make a difference in our communities, can be powerful at a time when we otherwise feel so helpless.

Another important factor in trauma recovery is the ability to maintain connected relationships to family, friends, and communities.

This is especially challenging in the wake of calls for social distancing.

At this time of elevated stress, it is more important than ever that this advice is reframed as a call for physical distance with social connection. We all need to reach out to loved ones, to the isolated and to our neighbors. It is especially important for humans to be able to hear each other’s voices and see their faces, so video chats are especially beneficial.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our nation and the world by exposing all of us to a mass trauma. In the wake of this crisis, we can each be empowered by understanding the resilience-enhancing practices that have been found to help survivors of other traumatic events.

Participation in goal-directed physical activities and meaningful family projects while maintaining connection to others will help all of us to maintain our mental health as we navigate this unprecedented challenge.

Debbie Minsky-Kelly

Debbie Minsky-Kelly is a professor at Carthage College

 Provided photo

Debbie Minsky-Kelly is a professor at Carthage College.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: We need enforceable, national self-isolation rules
Columnists

Commentary: We need enforceable, national self-isolation rules

I'm a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. My wife is the head of human resources for an infrastructure firm in Canada. She has been working from home since last June, when we moved from Toronto into a condo just a five-minute walk from MGH. As the coronavirus crisis unfolded, nonurgent medical care was postponed in preparation. So I was at home with my wife practicing social ...

Commentary: In the wake of COVID-19, workplace flexibility may change for the better
Columnists

Commentary: In the wake of COVID-19, workplace flexibility may change for the better

COVID-19 has, to put it mildly, altered our way of life. Most of these changes - like only leaving the house for essential reasons and staying at least 6 feet away from nonfamily members - will quickly dissipate. But some changes could stick around, at least in part, for the better. Hopefully we'll all wash our hands more regularly than we did before. Some people will probably stick with their ...

Kenosha: A good place to be
Columnists

Kenosha: A good place to be

  • Updated

Some moments call for us to be our best selves, and this is certainly one of those moments. Fortunately, in Kenosha, we already know how to wo…

Commentary: How do we choose who gets the mask? How do we choose who lives and who dies?
Columnists

Commentary: How do we choose who gets the mask? How do we choose who lives and who dies?

In the coronavirus pandemic, hospital bioethics committees - and doctors and nurses - find themselves in confusion over rationing necessary supplies. And the principles of bioethics - doing good, doing no harm, doing justice and allowing patients to make their own health care decisions - offer little clear guidance. By what measure of justice should hospitals decide who should receive precious ...

+2
Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough
Columnists

Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough

Washington's thinking about how to respond to the novel coronavirus seems to be mutating faster than the virus is. And that's a good thing. Just a few weeks after seeming to dismiss the virus as a minor threat, President Trump is now talking about pouring $1 trillion or more into the U.S. economy to help families and businesses cope with the strain caused by the disease - and in particular, by ...

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction
Columnists

Commentary: What the deadly 1918 flu epidemic can teach us about our coronavirus reaction

It's hard to believe we've devoted so little of our memory to something that killed 50 million people. Once in a while, the 1918 flu epidemic pops up - like a plot point in the period TV drama "Downton Abbey." But in an age before instant communications, and in the midst of that vast man-made meat grinder of death called World War I, our exhausted species buried the epidemic along with its ...

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he said that "I'd love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter." The most important holiday on the Christian calendar, he added later, would be a "beautiful time" to have "packed churches." For some, the president's suggestion about an Easter reopening was a subset of his seeming overeagerness to revive the economy by ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics