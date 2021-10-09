Your Right To Know: Bill Lueders honored for fighting for transparency

On Sept. 30, Lueders, editor of The Progressive, was one of four honorees inducted into the National Freedom of Information Coalition’s State Open Government Hall of Fame. Induction recognizes the “long and steady effort to preserve and protect the free flow of information about state and local government that is vital to the public in a democracy” in their respective states.

Madison attorney Christa O. Westerberg, vice president of the Wisconsin FOIC, was among those nominating Lueders, 62, for the award.

“In our hyper-partisan environment, Bill is even-handed in his praise and scorn for public officials on matters of open government, regardless of political party and Bill’s personal orientation as editor of The Progressive,” Westerberg said. “Bill’s opinion matters, and politicians can count on Bill to publicly ‘call it as he sees it,’ no matter their views on other issues.”

Lueders said the nonpartisan nature of the all-volunteer Wisconsin FOIC is one of its best qualities.

“We have conservative as well as presumably liberal members,” Lueders said. “We do what we do on behalf of everybody. That includes everyone — not just news media or people who live here (in Wisconsin.) The rights we defend belong to all.”