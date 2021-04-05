Your Right to Know: Record location fees invite abuses

It happens all the time.

A member of the public or representative of the press will file a request under Wisconsin’s open records law, which applies to all state and local government entities.

But instead of records, the requester gets a bill.

“The city will require pre-payment in full before we begin fulfilling your request,” read one such response, dated March 17, to a citizen requester by the assistant city attorney of Fond du Lac. “Please remit $642.42 to cover the above-referenced costs.”

The notice said this was just an estimate and, if necessary, “we will bill you for the additional cost.”

Two weeks earlier, the same assistant city attorney demanded that the same citizen requester, Christine Brennan, pay $6,887.79 on top of the $1,000 she had already remitted to cover the cost of locating records in a different request.

Wisconsin’s open records law, passed in 1981, allows records custodians to charge for the “actual, necessary and direct” cost of making and sending copies, as well as the “actual, necessary and direct” cost of locating them, if this latter charge exceeds $50.