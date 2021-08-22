Commentary: It takes an entire community to facilitate change

One year ago this month, Kenosha was racked by several nights of life-altering events. Or were they? Life-altering, that is.
On Aug. 23, 2020 — how can anyone forget unless they want to, unless they work at it? Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back in front of his children by Officer Rusten Sheskey as Sheskey attempted to arrest him.
Life was altered for Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Life was altered for many in the city who saw their livelihoods go up in smoke, saw landmark buildings burned to the ground — although we have to be quick to say that buildings can be replaced, even made better than before if that is the desire. Lives of people can’t.
Most of the traces of those days are gone, although painted plywood covering windows of stores and public buildings can still be seen, reminders that something very real did happen here.
Life was altered for Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, allegedly killed by Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, and Gaige Grosskreutz, severely wounded, also allegedly by Rittenhouse, the same night. Rittenhouse, who became the darling of some right-wing groups across the country, is set to go on trial in November on multiple felony counts.
Life was altered for many in the community who had never been in leadership roles. They found their voices, found they had something to say and said it, found they had something to offer and offered it. It may have at times sounded and looked a bit harsh to those accustomed to being the voice of the city, the ones who did the offering, but in times such as those the city faced a year ago, and actually long before, new voices do rise up, deserving of being given a forum — even if they have to do the hard work of creating a forum themselves.
Life was altered for many in the community who thought it could never happen here, who thought Kenosha immune to the kind of incidents and reactions to them that plagued other cities. For several days, the city was at the center of the nation’s attention in ways wanted and unwanted. Outside groups flooded in to push their agendas, their narratives about what happened in the city and why, to keep fires and emotions stoked.
The question remains, though: What really changed in the days and weeks and months after the shooting? Officer Sheskey is still on the force. That DA Michael Gravely’s announcement in January that Sheskey would not be charged was greeted with none of the violence many feared (a tribute to those new leaders working tirelessly behind the scenes as well as some of the old ones) allowed some in the community, after breathing a sigh of relief, to say that life is back to normal, everything is as it should be.
It seems like local governments have been lagging in investigating and dealing with conditions in the city that led to the shooting of Jacob Blake or at the very least created an atmosphere that allowed such a tragedy to occur.
There are bright spots, true, such as the small group in my congregation, in other congregations around the city and other groups as well, that have taken it upon themselves to learn about and confront racism systemic and individual that exists across the community and across the country.
Still, until those groups expand, till more people in official roles and unofficial positions take it upon themselves to learn and grow and challenge the status quo, we have to ask how much can really change.
Change, as we have seen, does not have to start from the top. Real change, in fact, often does not. But it takes an entire community, working together, refusing to take no for answer, refusing to listen to the voices that say things can’t be changed or that the status quo is good enough, to make a real difference in the lives, in the presents, in the futures of all the people who live and work and make their homes in that community. It’s the only way change — life-altering change — will come about.
Jim Lynch is pastor of Lakeside Lutheran Church, a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a member of the antiracism team of the Greater Milwaukee Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a co-leader of the Religious Leaders Caucus of Congregations United to Serve Humanity.