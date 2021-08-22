Commentary: It takes an entire community to facilitate change

Demonstrations continued the week of Aug. 23, 2020 in Kenosha, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This is a day-by-day visual review of scenes from the demonstrations.

One year ago this month, Kenosha was racked by several nights of life-altering events. Or were they? Life-altering, that is.

On Aug. 23, 2020 — how can anyone forget unless they want to, unless they work at it? Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back in front of his children by Officer Rusten Sheskey as Sheskey attempted to arrest him.

Life was altered for Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Life was altered for many in the city who saw their livelihoods go up in smoke, saw landmark buildings burned to the ground — although we have to be quick to say that buildings can be replaced, even made better than before if that is the desire. Lives of people can’t.

Most of the traces of those days are gone, although painted plywood covering windows of stores and public buildings can still be seen, reminders that something very real did happen here.

Life was altered for Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, allegedly killed by Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, and Gaige Grosskreutz, severely wounded, also allegedly by Rittenhouse, the same night. Rittenhouse, who became the darling of some right-wing groups across the country, is set to go on trial in November on multiple felony counts.