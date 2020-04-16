A long overdue tribute for a crusader and leader in Kenosha

She was also active in her church, Second Baptist, serving on countless committees, including as director of education.

In 2002, the Kenosha Unified School District named a school after her: Mary Lou Mahone Middle School.

While this list of civil service is awe-inspiring, it was Mahone’s demeanor and commitment that made her a true leader in Kenosha.

“Mother, she kept it real,” Mosley said, saying her mother refused to walk behind anyone, instead saying, “walk with me.”

“She didn’t allow you to waddle and accept it. She would not allow you to accept it. She would talk about different wars, different fires that were smoldering.”

At the banquet, Mosley described her mother as a “warrior.”

“She stood out in front. She said, ‘I am the queen of this mountain. Those of you who want the same things, fight with me.’”

Having a mother like that can seem intimidating. But Mosley disagreed — she said her mother was inspiring, and she expected everyone around to be engaged in lifting up the community.