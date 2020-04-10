An April election unlike any other

Election day came as originally scheduled and Vos, true to his word to help out at the polling place, donned mask, protective gloves and gown — as did all poll workers in Burlington — and tended to drive-through voters.

Vos praised election officials, saying they could not have done a better job of preparation. “They worked really hard to make sure that everybody who is here, the ones who are at the poll place working, the people who are coming in their cars, everybody is here safe. They have very minimal exposure. Actually there is less exposure here than if you went to the grocery store or Walmart.”

Across the state, in-person voter turnout at the polls was a mixed experience. In Kenosha County is appeared to be going smoothly, but in Milwaukee which had five polling places instead of it usual 180 sites because of staffing issues and health concerns, and in Green Bay, which cut its number of polling sites from 31 to two, there were reports of lines of two to three hours at times — stretching long ways because of social distancing.