An April election unlike any other

What a memorable election. And we don’t even know the results yet — and won’t until early next week.
Wisconsin’s spring primary will go down as an historic one that, depending on your viewpoint, was a shining example of residents’ commitment to cast their ballots and vote even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic or a needless and foolish risk to voters’ lives and safety that could have been avoided by moving the election back for two months until after the virus moved through.
The chaotic election featured flip-flops and drama, a National Guard call-up to work at the polls after election workers stayed away in droves, a massive increase in early absentee balloting, drive-through polling and election workers clad in protective gear that sometimes looked liked hazmat suits, last-minute rulings by both the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned a lower court ruling to give absentee voters an extra week to mail in their ballots and a 4-2 State Supreme Court ruling the evening before the election that the show must go on.
There was more at stake in the elections than the presidential primaries — a potentially pivotal race for State Supreme Court between incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and Judge Jill Karofsky was on the ballot; Milwaukee had a mayor’s race and Racine had a $1 billion school referendum to decide.
And it all came on a day when state health officials reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths across Wisconsin, bringing the state death total to 92.
In a rabidly partisan and evenly split state, today you will be able to assign your own thumbs up and thumbs down to some of the events leading up to the election. Take out a marker and cast your ballot — up or down.
Yes, you have to call it a flip-flop by Gov. Tony Evers. After saying for weeks he didn’t have the power to change the election date unilaterally and agreeing with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, that the election should go on as planned on April 7, Evers issued an executive order the day before the election proposing it be moved back until June.
The governor cited the rising risks from the pandemic and said. “We expect more cases. We expect more deaths. We expect more tragedies. With that in mind, I can’t in good conscience allow any gathering that would further the spread of this disease and put more lives at risk.”
Vos and Fitzgerald quickly scampered to the state Supreme Court to overturn Evers’ order – and it did so promptly, coming back about three hours later with a 4-2 decision — with conservatives on one side and liberal justices on the other and Justice Kelly recusing himself — in favor of Republicans. The election was back on.
Justice Ann Walsh Bradley issued a stinging rebuttal: “Offering scant rationale for its misguided orders — gives Wisconsinites an untenable choice: endanger your safety and potentially your life by voting or give up your right to vote by heeding the recent and urgent warnings about the fast growing pandemic. These orders are but another example of this court’s unmitigated support of efforts to disenfranchise voters. Neither the law nor common sense support the majority’s tenuous and callous order.”
Election day came as originally scheduled and Vos, true to his word to help out at the polling place, donned mask, protective gloves and gown — as did all poll workers in Burlington — and tended to drive-through voters.
Vos praised election officials, saying they could not have done a better job of preparation. “They worked really hard to make sure that everybody who is here, the ones who are at the poll place working, the people who are coming in their cars, everybody is here safe. They have very minimal exposure. Actually there is less exposure here than if you went to the grocery store or Walmart.”
Across the state, in-person voter turnout at the polls was a mixed experience. In Kenosha County is appeared to be going smoothly, but in Milwaukee which had five polling places instead of it usual 180 sites because of staffing issues and health concerns, and in Green Bay, which cut its number of polling sites from 31 to two, there were reports of lines of two to three hours at times — stretching long ways because of social distancing.
The big push to get voters to vote by mail with absentee ballots may be an issue and there have been some charges of disenfranchisement. More than 1.28 million voters requested absentee ballots – six times more than any previous spring election. But many of those ballots never made it to the voters and some were still being sent out by clerks the day before the election – which didn’t provide any turnaround time for mail service.
The mail ballot issue was compounded by a challenge to a federal court order giving voters an extra week – till April 13 – to get them back in. The U.S. Supreme Court — also on Monday — overturned that extension and said the mail-in ballots had to be mailed by Tuesday or delivered in person at a polling place.
All in all it was one for the record books and one that will result in thumbs up and thumbs down — and a lot of finger-pointing — for years to come. Now we just have to sit back and wait for the results.
