Asked to help city restaurants, council drags its feet

Kenosha restaurants, like others throughout Wisconsin, were shut down for weeks by a state order and have been coming back slowly with social distancing and safety precautions in place.

Customers are returning, but these places need all the help they can get.

With that in mind, the Kenosha City Council last week was presented with a proposal from the mayor to allow restaurants to temporarily expand outdoor seating to accommodate a greater number of patrons.

It would be voluntary, and if interested restaurants would work with the city staff on how best this can happen at each place.

Simple, timely, and a no-brainer, right?

No, not with this council, which collectively should be doing everything it can as quickly as it can to help Kenosha businesses and citizens who have been set back by the coronavirus pandemic.

Remarkably, 14 members voted to defer the proposal because they did not have a written version of it.

Why? Because they always do it that way.

“I can’t remember in all my years moving an ordinance forward without there being an actual draft for somebody to review,” Ald. David Bogdala said.