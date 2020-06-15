Baseball must resume

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This weekend, fans of some sports got to watch live competition instead of replays of old games and tournaments, and instead of current athletes playing video-game versions of their sports.

For golf fans, the “silly season” made-for-TV events are giving way to an actual PGA event: The golfers at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge are able to practice social distancing just out of normal sportsmanship, but CBS’ Jim Nantz will be alone in the tower at the Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, as Nick Faldo and other commentators chime in from a TV studio in Orlando, Fla.

Stock-car racers have been back out on the tracks since mid-May, albeit in front of empty stands. But on Sunday, NASCAR welcomed fans back inside Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400 (corporate sponsorship is, of course, big in that sport).

Milwaukee Bucks fans now know that they’ll be able to watch their team continue its pursuit of an NBA title on or about July 31. Not at the Fiserv Forum, unfortunately — the NBA’s plan calls for all remaining games to be played at the massive Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando — but when you’ve been waiting for a championship since 1971, you’ll take Giannis Antetokounmpo slam-dunks any way you can get them.