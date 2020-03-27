Body camera funds shouldn’t go by the wayside

In Racine County, there have been two highly scrutinized police involved shooting – Donte Shannon on Jan. 17, 2018 and Tyrese West on June 15, 2019.

In the case of Shannon’s death, the Racine officers did not have body cameras at the time of the 2018 shooting. In the case of West’s death, the officer had a body camera but he didn’t turn it on. New technology would have prevented that because now many of the cameras automatically turn on if squad lights are turned on or if the car is going at least 75 miles per hour.

While there were thorough investigations done for both shootings, there are still many things we can never really know. Body camera footage would have been one of the only ways to truly know what officers saw.

Since that time, the coronavirus has hit our entire nation.

Everyone’s budget is going to be tight after the pandemic passes. But this grant shouldn’t go by the wayside.

It continues to be vital for law enforcement to have body cameras. It helps in court because the video will not lie and it builds trust with the public.

It’s for the safety of everyone in the community.

