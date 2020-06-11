Bungled photo-op undercuts Trump's message

After a weekend of turmoil and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, President Donald Trump wanted to send the country a message of strength and control last week.
He failed, in spectacular fashion.
As with many cities, Washington, D.C. had seen protests — and in some cities burned buildings and smashed windows — over Floyd’s death. Trump himself had been briefly escorted to the bunker beneath the White House when protesters neared.
Last Monday, as the New York Times reported it, “President Trump arrived in the Oval Office ... agitated over the television images, annoyed that anyone would think he was hiding and eager for action.
“He wanted to send the military into American cities, an idea that provoked a heated voices-raised fight among his advisers,” the Times reported. “But by the end of the day, urged by his daughter Ivanka Trump, he came up with a more personal way of demonstrating toughness — he would march across Lafayette Square to a church (St. John’s Episcopal Church) damaged by fire the night before.”
The impromptu plan was to hold a news conference in the Rose Garden shortly before 7 p.m., then make the “surprise” walk to the church across LaFayette Square.
But the devil can be in the details. There were still thousands of peaceful protesters on the north edge of LaFayette Square. A plan had been devised earlier in the day to expand the security perimeter around the White House — but someone apparently didn’t get the memo.
Attorney General William Barr said it had been decided independently earlier in the day to extend the perimeter around the White House to one block, but that was delayed. When he walked out to check the security preparations and saw protesters in the square, he gave the order to disperse them. At about 6:17 p.m. — a half-hour before the president was to speak in the Rose Garden — a line of Secret Service officers advanced on protesters.
According to news reports, flash-bang grenades and pepper balls were set off; it’s disputed whether tear gas was used. Shield-bearing riot officers and mounted police drove people out of the square and off the patio of St. John’s, including members of the clergy.
Even as the smoke from the protesters’ ejection was still in the air, Trump opened his news conference in the Rose Garden a block away and said, “I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters.”
Seldom, if ever, have we seen such irony, sad as it was.
After the news conference, Trump — flanked by his daughter; Barr; Defense Secretary Mark Esper; and General Mark. A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — and others marched through the now-cleared LaFayette Square to St. John’s. There were no remarks made. Trump simply posed in front of the church, holding up a Bible, as photographers clicked away. The group then headed back to the White House.
The church prop photo op drew the wrath of Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, who oversees more than 80 Episcopal congregations, including St. John’s.
“Let me be clear: The president just used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches of my diocese, without permission as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for,” she said.
“And to do so, he sanctioned the use of tear gas by police officers in riot gear to clear the church yard. I am outraged.”
We share the bishop’s outrage over the improper use of police force against peaceful demonstrators, and we are baffled that it came moments before Trump cast himself as “an ally of peaceful protesters.”
But beyond that, we are incensed that the president cannot find it in himself to tend to the needs of a distressed nation by urging unity, and instead cleared dissenters from a public square for a photo-op.
