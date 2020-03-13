Census 2020: Stand up, be counted for our community

There are people looking for you.

They are not going to give up.

In fact, they are after everyone in the city and Kenosha County.

They are the volunteers and Census workers in the Complete Count effort to attain 100 percent participation in the 2020 Census. And they are motivated, said Katherine Marks, head of the city’s group.

Marks said that while other areas of Wisconsin have received state aid in their counting, she is working with only $30,000 in city money for the effort.

“We have a lot of momentum,” she said.

Don’t try to hide. They have many ways to reach you.

They include published articles focusing on aspects of the Census, to various committees aiming at faith-based groups, senior groups, veterans groups, education, businesses and nonprofits to find residents and encourage them to fill out the form.

High school students are being hired to reach students 18 and older to be sure they’re counted. Information is being sent home with Kenosha Unified students to connect with families.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.