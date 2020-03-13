Census 2020: Stand up, be counted for our community

There are people looking for you.
They are not going to give up.
In fact, they are after everyone in the city and Kenosha County.
They are the volunteers and Census workers in the Complete Count effort to attain 100 percent participation in the 2020 Census. And they are motivated, said Katherine Marks, head of the city’s group.
Marks said that while other areas of Wisconsin have received state aid in their counting, she is working with only $30,000 in city money for the effort.
“We have a lot of momentum,” she said.
Don’t try to hide. They have many ways to reach you.
They include published articles focusing on aspects of the Census, to various committees aiming at faith-based groups, senior groups, veterans groups, education, businesses and nonprofits to find residents and encourage them to fill out the form.
High school students are being hired to reach students 18 and older to be sure they’re counted. Information is being sent home with Kenosha Unified students to connect with families.
Similarly, the county is in regular contact with the municipalities and schools to get the message out, said Jennie Tunkieicz, chief of staff for County Executive Jim Kreuser. Owners of apartment buildings are being asked to post information about the Census, she said, and municipalities have been given news releases to post in their offices.
She added that the county has worked with the Census Bureau to double check all of the addresses.
Marks said the homeless population is also being sought; if they don’t have a physical address, they will use the nearest public building’s address.
Marks knows the area in Kenosha where a low response was seen in the last Census. That area lies between 22nd and 30th avenues, between 60th Street and Roosevelt Road. She said Census employees will visit homes and show them the form they would fill out and the questions it asks.
Another undercounted segment of the population, she added, are infants to 5-year-olds. Day care centers and Head Start are helping to reach them.
Invitations to respond are being mailed until March 20, followed by a reminder letter between March 16-24. After that, three reminders will be sent during April.
State figures show a 1 percent undercount would cost Wisconsin about $74 million per year for 10 years, and we would see less of the estimated $12.6 billion the federal government will distribute to the states.
This is personal. If you are counted, you can get better representation in government and you’ll see more money for roads, education, social services, and more dollars in other federal programs such as Supplemental Nutritional Assistance, neighborhood housing and Community Development Block Grants for the city and county.
Think about it. This is all about you.
Tell your relatives, friends and neighbors to stand up and be counted.