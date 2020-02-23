Commissioner falls short in punishing Astros for sign-stealing scandal

Baseball fans — count us among them — have waited for months for this: The start of spring training, where hope springs eternal in Arizona and Florida.
All teams have a shot at greatness in February and March. Everyone seeks a World Series title.
It’s all usually perfect, but not this year. Not as the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal is casting a dark cloud over Major League Baseball.
The reason? While the Astros were found cheating leading to their 2017 World Championship and in the 2018 season, Houston still retains its title and its players and staff have their rings.
Think about it: Yes it happened and it was terrible, but nobody really was responsible for it.
That angers fans and players and front-office personnel of every team planning to compete against the Astros in 2020. It’s not fair.
Get caught cheating and you are punished. Think no further back than school days.
A recap: When the Major League Baseball investigation into the Astros was completed in January, Baseball Commissioner Manfred suspended GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for one year, took away the organization’s first- and second-round draft picks for 2020 and 2021, and fined them $5 million. No individual players were disciplined as Manfred offered them immunity for testifying.
Astros “hit with huge penalties” read some reports.
It sounded good in the off season, but as the season approaches it falls short.
Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels center fielder who is widely considered the best player in baseball, arrived at spring training upset. His team plays the Astros nearly 20 times per year and might have been among those most affected in that tainted championship season.
“It’s sad for baseball,” Trout said last week. “It’s tough. They cheated. I don’t agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything. It was a player-driven thing.”
He made a point that many players are making right now, saying “guys’ careers have been affected, a lot of people lost jobs. It was tough.”
Throughout Florida and Arizona, the blame is being placed squarely on Manfred, who may have been lulled to a state of false accomplishment over the past few months.
Yes, it was great that baseball charged the Astros with cheating, but Manfred stopped there rather than take steps that would bring confidence to the game.
And Manfred still doesn’t get it. Just last week he issued a stern warning to a group of MLB managers, telling them to knock off any notion of get-even beanballs once the games begin.
“I hope that I made it extremely clear to them that retaliation in-game throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated, whether it’s Houston or anybody else,” Manfred said. “It’s dangerous and it is not helpful to the current situation.”
This from a commissioner who recently called the World Series trophy “a piece of metal.”
A bit out of touch? He clearly is, not understanding what players and teams put in to compete for that trophy, and similarly not understanding what falling short of disciplining the cheating Astros and allowing them to keep their 2017 World Series title, their rings, and their bonuses means to this game.
Manfred still has time to get it right and take away their championship and what came with it. But it would require him to listen — finally — to the voices of people who love baseball.