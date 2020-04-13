County takes lead in informing community of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In this time of continued uncertainty, we all need as much information about the coronavirus as we can get.

And that includes a breakdown of testing and cases that help us understand more about this virus and its threat.

Kenosha County has taken a lead in informing the community through its COVID-19 Information Hub, recently unveiled and improved last week with the addition of identifying cases by municipality and age.

This census tracking helps our understanding with timely information at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The site also offers links to relevant resources and answers to frequently asked questions, and it regularly updates local, state and national statistics on the health emergency.

“We want to be able to provide the most up-to-date information in one location,” Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer, said when the site was unveiled. “It will be updated daily.”

Last Tuesday night, as the mapping went live, Freiheit told the County Board “all but three or our census tracks have had positive patients.