DARTS AND LAURELS: Investing in the community and finding ways to contribute

LAUREL — To Amazon for continuing to invest in southeastern Wisconsin by opening a delivery station at its Kenosha campus in July. It also has signed leases with plans for four more Wisconsin delivery stations, including two in Sturtevant, and one each in Greenville and Madison. The stations will create hundreds of jobs paying a minimum of $15/hr. plus medical coverage.

DART — To those in the community still not wearing masks or social distancing in public. Facing surging confirmed coronavirus case numbers in many urban areas of the state, Gov. Tony Evers Thursday issued a statewide order requiring the majority of Wisconsinites to wear a face mask when inside most buildings. We need everyone participating to combat this novel coronavirus.

LAUREL — To a group of local teens who have organized peaceful, local activism. With 16 members in tow, the Kenosha Activism group plans a peaceful protest today at 12:30 p.m. The “Justice for Indigenous Peoples Protest” will begin at the Kenosha Municipal Building, then march toward the Christopher Columbus statue, before it closes back at the municipal building.