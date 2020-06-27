DARTS & LAURELS: Teens stepped up to spearhead protest, march on Juneteenth Day

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL — To teens Alana Carmickle, Heaven Williams, Sophia Hysaw and Meredith Kaufmann for spearheading a protest and march on Juneteenth Day. They and others put on the event after being frustrated with the country’s current climate and wanted to put a teenager’s perspective on it. At Lincoln Park, they listened to speakers and hosted a booth for voter registration.

LAUREL — To the Linda Faye Foundation and its founder Carey Norris (DJ Mr. 262) and their efforts to help during the current virus pandemic where they can, including many local businesses. “We help as it is needed,” Norris said. “We’ll help anybody that needs help.”

DART — To incidents to those responsible for recent gunplay, including party-goers who decided to shoot three people related to a large gathering of people in the area of 53rd Street and 21st Avenue.

LAUREL — To four Pleasant Prairie firefighters and one healthcare professional who have raised more than $7,000 for a charity by having their head shaved. The money goes to the Shaymus Guinn Foundation, honoring the child who died in 2012 after a four-year battle with cancer. The charity provides funds for families of eight children it supports.