DARTS & LAURELS: Welcome a new voice to the Kenosha City Council

LAUREL — To the appointment of Shayna M. Griffin, a Kenosha resident and registered nurse, to the Kenosha City Council’s 7th District seat. She will serve the remaining term of former long-time Ald. Patrick Juliana, who stepped down earlier this summer. Griffin, a graduate of Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College, was one of two candidates the council considered for the vacancy. In her opening address to board members, she said she said she was in it for the “long haul” and that diversity would strengthen the council.
LAUREL — To the Kenosha County Board, for making a commitment to achieve racial equality by approving a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis and work to end racial disparities throughout county government. “Passing this resolution tells our community that we are listening to them, that we hear their calls for justice and that we want to be part of the solution that makes our community an even better place to live tomorrow than it is today,” said supervisor Laura Belsky, chair of the Human Services Committee who introduced the resolution.
DART — To those who just don’t think it’s important enough to pick up their trash. The scene in the Kenosha Harbor after the weekend’s heavy rains again show the importance of picking up after ourselves, as the shoreline was chocked by trash, especially plastic bottles and other flotsam washed from the city’s parks. Obviously, the crowds we’ve been seeing have made trash collection a challenge at city beaches, especially from many out-of-state visitors documented this summer, and we support city efforts to stay on top of the clean-ups there. We appreciate the reader who sent in a photo documenting this mess and urge residents to take note and see what they can do to help reduce their own debris.
LAUREL — To 1HOPE, a local nonprofit organization launched with a mission to focus neighborhood, professional and faith-based energy on the needs of the local foster and adoptive community. Working with agencies and local churches, the organization is helping find foster homes, families and volunteers that are desperately needed.
LAUREL — To Gateway Technical College, which has been nationally recognized by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) by being named a 2020 Dennis Iudice Memorial Award winner for the number of industry-recognized certifications students earned in its programs in 2019. Students in Gateway programs earned 2,375 certifications, the third most of all NC3-participating colleges.
