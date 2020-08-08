DARTS & LAURELS: Welcome a new voice to the Kenosha City Council

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL — To the appointment of Shayna M. Griffin, a Kenosha resident and registered nurse, to the Kenosha City Council’s 7th District seat. She will serve the remaining term of former long-time Ald. Patrick Juliana, who stepped down earlier this summer. Griffin, a graduate of Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College, was one of two candidates the council considered for the vacancy. In her opening address to board members, she said she said she was in it for the “long haul” and that diversity would strengthen the council.

LAUREL — To the Kenosha County Board, for making a commitment to achieve racial equality by approving a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis and work to end racial disparities throughout county government. “Passing this resolution tells our community that we are listening to them, that we hear their calls for justice and that we want to be part of the solution that makes our community an even better place to live tomorrow than it is today,” said supervisor Laura Belsky, chair of the Human Services Committee who introduced the resolution.