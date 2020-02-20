Decriminalizing drugs is not the answer

In recent years, proposals to decriminalize all recreational drugs — including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine — have come up.

In Seattle, prosecutors have explored various alternatives to incarceration for low-level drug cases. Even those caught with street-dealer amounts of heroin are offered plea deals to convert felony charges to misdemeanors, with sentences as low as a few days, the Seattle Times reported. The King County Prosecutor’s Office doesn’t charge people caught with less than 1 gram.

Now there is talk of making the decriminalization of hard drugs widespread.

The biggest reason that people give for decriminalizing drugs is to reduce the prison and jail populations in favor of providing addiction treatment.

Those are good goals. But not everyone is willing to go into treatment and they need a way to stop.

When talking about drugs, fatal overdoses are only one of the consequences. Stealing money and property to fund the addiction is a motivation listed in criminal complaints all too often; those same complaints often include child neglect and disorderly conduct.

If possession alone is ignored or just a slap on the wrist, there is nothing to stop more serious crimes from happening in the future.

