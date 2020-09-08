 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deferring taxes doesn't make them go away
View Comments
IN OUR VOICE

Deferring taxes doesn't make them go away

{{featured_button_text}}
Thanks, but no: Small businesses shun payroll tax deferral

President Donald Trump prepares to sign four executive orders during a news conference Aug. 8 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

 AP PHOTO

President Donald Trump’s proposal to defer payroll taxes sounds like a tax cut. What’s not to like about that, right?

The details are the part we don’t like.

The proposal to defer payroll taxes is just that, a deferral, as in: Put it off until later. The “it” in this case is the collection of those taxes, obviously.

“Trump directed the Treasury to allow the taxes to be deferred as a boost to a U.S. economy stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would give wage-earners more money to spend immediately,” Bloomberg.com reported Aug. 28. “But it would hit workers with a bigger tax bill next year.”

The Internal Revenue Service said employers that signed on to the option have to pay the money back by April 2021, most likely by doubling withholding for payroll taxes. Employers “may make arrangements to otherwise collect the total applicable taxes from the employee,” if necessary, the IRS said. If companies continue withholding the 6.2% payroll tax, it would blunt any potential economic or political benefit Trump had hoped to reap before the November presidential election.

Congress could vote to forgive the liabilities – which is the only way the tax could be waived – but, as the Bloomberg report put it, “that’s unlikely amid the campaign.”

To say the least. As we’ve seen, legislation with any kind of political up side for the opposing party is rarely even taken up as a presidential or midterm election gets closer.

We also understand that the president has political motivations in this proposal to see that everyone has more take-home pay, and the subsequent expected boost to the economy, here in the 60 days before he’s up for re-election. We get that.

But it’s still a bad deal, in the end, for taxpayers. You’d have to save whatever additional take-home pay you receive now just to be back to even in the spring.

The president should abandon the idea of deferral in favor of a proposal to cut payroll taxes in 2021.

Such a tax cut would be much more satisfying — and, one would think, economically stimulating — than a short-term bump in take-home pay that is, in effect, a bill that will come due in the winter and early spring.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

GMOs make war on mosquitoes

For several years now, we’ve watched the quarrel over genetically modified organisms and their use in the food industry to make products more …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert