Don’t drop civics requirement for graduating students because of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who is the governor of Wisconsin?

What did Martin Luther King Jr. do?

What is one right guaranteed by the First Amendment?

High school students in Wisconsin need to get at least 65 of 100 similar questions right on the state’s civics test to earn diplomas. (The answers, of course, are Gov. Tony Evers, “fought for civil rights,” and any one of the following: the right to free speech, religion, assembly, press or petition the government.)

The simple exam with multiple-choice questions is basically the same test immigrants must pass to become U.S. citizens. Students can take it as many times as necessary to pass. It helps students understand their rights, appreciate their democracy, and participate in civic life.

But maybe not this year.

The state Department of Public Instruction recently granted local school districts some leeway on graduation requirements because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some flexibility makes sense, given reduced class time as students stay home to avoid infection. Schools across the state have been closed for weeks, with learning moving online.