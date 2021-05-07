EDITORIAL: Allow absentee ballots to be processed the day before

Allowing clerks to process early ballots the day before future elections would go a long way toward dispelling similar falsehoods and doubt. And the idea has strong bipartisan support.

Top Democrats such as Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett favor the fix. So do prominent Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. Even our conspiratorial U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, appears on board.

Yet the path through the Legislature has been slow and uncertain, with a bill failing to become law last legislative session.

That can’t happen again.

Critics worry that processing absentee ballots a day early might lead to “whisper campaigns” about who is ahead. They fear that might influence voters.

But the bill guards against that: Election officials could only process the ballots by removing them from envelops and feeding them into machines. They would not be allowed to tabulate who was ahead or won until after the polls close on Election Day. In fact, “anyone who acts in a manner that would give them the ability to know or provide information about the vote totals” could face a criminal penalty.