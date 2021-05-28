Editorial: Be careful with ticket prices

High ticket prices have been the subject of complaints for years. It doesn’t seem to matter what the ticket is for. Whether it’s a concert, a sports event or almost anything else, people have watched prices rise for a long time.

Some of that is the traditional griping that almost every consumer engages in. We know inflation means prices increase over time. We don’t generally like it, but people usually understand incremental increases. What’s harder to adapt to is sudden sticker shock, and from what we’re hearing that’s a concern right now.

It sure seems like ticket prices for events are way up. Part of that isn’t surprising. After a disastrous 2020 for entertainment venues, there is a genuine need to recover some revenue. Even as things open back up many venues will be hurting until they can begin to rebuild their account balances.

But there’s also a risk of overreach, and that’s our concern. Remember, people are still recovering financially, too. If venues price people out, they won’t be able to take advantage of the clear pent-up demand for events to the same degree as they might otherwise see.