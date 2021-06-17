EDITORIAL: Better not whiff on COVID vaccine

Golf is all about judgment—assessing risk and reward.

Hit the shot over the pond or lay up left and try to hit close from there? Try to hit a low shot under the trees to reach the green or punch out to the fairway and go from there?

Pro golfer Jon Rahm, the No. 3 ranked player, whiffed on a shot and it likely cost him $1.67 million. It wasn’t even on the course. Rahm apparently elected not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and then tested positive at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio early this month. The PGA tests unvaccinated players for COVID. They also offer COVID vaccinations to players, including on Sundays after a tournament.

Rahm had a hole in one on the Muirfield course that Saturday and was leading the tournament by six strokes when he got the news he had tested positive for COVID as he stepped off the 18th hole. He doubled over when he got the news he had been ousted from the tournament.

No Sunday play; no $1.67 million purse.