EDITORIAL: CDC faulted for not sharing data

When it comes to the Covid 19 pandemic, we’ve always been about “following the science” and not the feverish political debates and social media fear-mongering that has enveloped the national debate over masking and vaccines.

That said, we were hugely disappointed in the recent news reports that the Centers for Disease Control’s slow response to releasing data and its “siloed approach” prevented officials from across government from “getting real-time information about how the delta variant was bearing down on the United States and behaving with greater ferocity than earlier variants – an information gap they say stymied the response,” according to a news report last week in the Washington Post.

Many Americans lined up in droves to get the initial Covid vaccines early this year and then – overjoyed at the prospects that they were highly immune to the pandemic began taking off their masks, socializing with friends and family, going to ball games and returning to their “old normal” lives.

Too soon, too soon.