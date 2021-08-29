EDITORIAL: CDC faulted for not sharing data

When it comes to the Covid 19 pandemic, we’ve always been about “following the science” and not the feverish political debates and social media fear-mongering that has enveloped the national debate over masking and vaccines.
That said, we were hugely disappointed in the recent news reports that the Centers for Disease Control’s slow response to releasing data and its “siloed approach” prevented officials from across government from “getting real-time information about how the delta variant was bearing down on the United States and behaving with greater ferocity than earlier variants – an information gap they say stymied the response,” according to a news report last week in the Washington Post.
Many Americans lined up in droves to get the initial Covid vaccines early this year and then – overjoyed at the prospects that they were highly immune to the pandemic began taking off their masks, socializing with friends and family, going to ball games and returning to their “old normal” lives.
Too soon, too soon.
As the Post story put it: “Critics lament that the most up-to-date data about the delta variant has come from other countries, such as Israel, Great Britain and Singapore. And they say the CDC’s inability to share real-time information led top administration officials, including the president himself, to offer overly rosy assessments of the vaccines’ effectiveness against delta that may have lulled Americans into a false sense of security” even as the delta variant was taking hold.
“There were clues beginning in May and June that the delta variant might upend the nation’s progress against the coronavirus, even as (government officials said “they could remove their masks and President (Joe) Biden vowed a return to normalcy around the Fourth of July if enough Americans got the shots,” the Post reported.
That complacency proved short-lived when high-profile sports figures – and that would include Milwaukee baseball star Christian Yelich – and other celebrities tested positive for Covid even though they had been vaccinated. Break-through infections.
Another alarm bell rang in early August when, as Axios reported, a preliminary report conducted by Mayo Clinic and nference, an affiliated clinical data analytics platform, said that vaccines’ effectiveness against infection dropped sharply in July when the delta variant’s prevalence in Minnesota had risen to over 70 percent.
“Moderna was 76 percent effective against infection and Pfizer was only 42 percent,” the study said. The “good news” in that was that both vaccines were still highly effective – 92 percent and 85 percent – against hospitalizations.
Other studies at summer’s outset in Massachusetts and as early as May in Singapore, found that vaccinated people could still spread the infection even if they were asymptomatic.
Small wonder then that – belatedly – the CDC reversed course and is now going ahead with a recommendation that vaccinated individuals get a booster vaccine beginning in late September – even though it disagreed with such a proposal from Pfizer as recently as July 12.
Similarly, in late July the CDC reversed its position on masking and recommended indoor masking even for vaccinated people in most of the United States. That triggered a rush of re-evaluations for school districts as they reconsidered their approach to student masking requirements.
We understand that science changes as more data is collected, but the CDC, all its good efforts notwithstanding, needs to be more transparent with its information and share the data with other health agencies and with government officials and do it in real time. That lack of transparency and reliance on months-old data may have cost lives.
“It’s not acceptable how long it takes for this data to be made available,” one CDC official told the Post. “It’s done in a very academic way. Cross every ‘t’, and dot every ‘i’ and unfortunately we don’t have that luxury in a global pandemic. There’s going to have to be a significant cultural shift in the agency.”
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky pledged to do that this month and said the CDC plans to develop a new forecasting and outbreak analytics center to analyze data in real time to better predict disease threats.