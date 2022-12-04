Editorial: Christmas shipping is in good shape

After struggling with high volume Christmas shipping caused by COVID and supply chain problems for the past two holidays, U.S. major shipping companies say they’re in great shape to get those holiday packages delivered on time this year.

That’s great news for shoppers – and even those who have procrastinated a bit on filling their gift lists for relatives and friends who live distances away.

A rise in early shopping this year gets some of the credit. So does the spike in inflation and higher priced goods which has moderated Christmas consumer spending.

Brie Carere, chief customer care officer at FedEx, told Associated Press she’s not worried this year. “The network is running the best that it has since COVID. We’re confident and ready.”

That optimism was echoed by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) which has added 137 new package-sorting machines ahead of the holidays and says it has the capacity now to process 60 million packages daily.

That’s a far cry from Christmas 2020 when many carriers reached their capacity limits and dumped their excess parcels on the USPS. More than a third of Postal Service first-class mail was late by the time Christmas arrived, according to news reports.

Not so this year. Postmaster General Louis De-Joy, told AP, “Our customers and the American public should feel confident in the service we will provide for the holiday season.”

But you don’t have forever to get those packages in the mail—today is Dec. 4. That means some shipping deadlines by major carriers are fast approaching.

FedEx ground (scheduled pickup) and FedEx home delivery shipments have a posting deadline of Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It’s good to see the impacts of COVID waning and a return to the old normal. That includes seeing many Christmas packages under the tree this year – on time for Christmas morning – and more festive gatherings of family and friends.

Shipping carriers are ready, now you just have to do your part to make Christmas bright.