Editorial: Get kids back in school now

Also from the New York Times: “The parents of a 14-year-old boy in Maryland who killed himself in October described how their son ‘gave up’ after his district decided not to return in the fall. In December, an 11-year-old boy in Sacramento shot himself during his Zoom class. Weeks later, the father of a teenager in Maine attributed his son’s suicide to the isolation of the pandemic.”

And yet, Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union still don’t have a plan to get high school kids back in school, even part time. They began negotiating last week, far too late.

Many private schools, meanwhile, throughout Chicago and the suburbs have been operating on at least a hybrid basis all year. And no, those schools aren’t limited to areas of Chicago protected from high numbers of COVID cases. Almost every ZIP code in Chicago since last May where public and private schools coexist has experienced high positivity rates at one point or another.

So there is no excuse as to why Chicago high schools have been closed for in-person learning for so long.