EDITORIAL: Give service industry workers a break

We have evidence now that’s more than apocryphal. People in service industries are leaving their jobs in record numbers.

Those help wanted signs and unreal bonuses aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

What kind of issues makes a restaurant worker or a retail employee turn their back on employment? Take a close look the next time you’re shopping or sitting in a restaurant.

Would you like to be treated the way you see those workers being treated?

The workers who have their faces immediately in front of the public are the most vulnerable and the most underappreciated. Complaining to that employee about almost anything is like, to quote comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, like complaining to Ronald McDonald when you don’t like your cheeseburger.

That worker is the point where pressure from all directions ends up. We don’t know whether that person is covering for an absent worker, battling with a co-worker or being put in a position by a boss where they shouldn’t be.