Editorial: Hey Blago, please, please heed our advice. Give up the political limelight.

Rod Blagojevich is looking for some heavy-duty polish to spiff up his sullied reputation. He thinks he may have found it. The disgraced ex-governor has filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the ban on him running for office — either statewide or locally.

“If I were to fall dead right here, my obituary in tomorrow’s papers wouldn’t be that good,” he told a gaggle of reporters earlier this month outside the Dirksen Federal Building, adding that he wanted to pursue “things with my life where that obituary can be corrected.”

Forgive us for chuckling. We know all about Rod’s love affair with the limelight. There he was, 18 months removed from the commutation he received from Donald Trump, soaking up the cameras outside the Dirksen building, the very edifice in which he was convicted of multiple counts of corruption and sentenced to 14 years in prison. His message: He’d been wronged because he’s barred from hitting the Illinois campaign trail again.

We have a message for Rod. You can spiff up that reputation faster than you can say Roland Burris. Simply make the ultimate sacrifice, and step away from that limelight you crave so dearly. Your 15 minutes are up. Just walk away. Embrace a private life.