EDITORIAL: Hot topics that are too hot to handle?

Despite what you may have heard — repeatedly — journalists are most definitely not your enemy. We believe that holds especially true when it comes to local journalists. The ones who live in your community and have made it their life’s work to inform.
In our daily newsroom meetings here, we discuss the going-ons in the community to determine where we should put our available resources for that day or even that week. Oftentimes, those precious resources are spent sitting in public meetings of little to no interest to most of our readers. So if a meeting will net a story that most won’t read, maybe we’re spending our time where we shouldn’t? No. We are exactly where we need to be. As the paper of record for this community, we take our role as the Fourth Estate seriously.
We sit through that long, boring meeting on your, the taxpayer’s, behalf. That’s because we believe all business the government does, whether in open public meetings or behind closed doors, is your business.
And when that business is being done — because it is paid for by taxpayer money — we believe there should be someone watching, keeping track. That’s what we do day in and day out.
We believe every last penny your government spends is your money. And as such, it is your right to know every transaction, every decision, every expenditure and every deliberation of your government. Whether those decisions and transactions are conducted at a local, regional, state or national level, it’s the public’s business.
And if a government is truly to be by the people for the people, then it must be done in front of the people. The government is not some far-off land from which you are prohibited. You are the government and the government is you.
So, why are we talking about all this? Because another Sunshine Week is upon us. It’s a national initiative spearheaded by the News Leaders Association to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy.
It’s a week for Americans to stop and remember their government should be working for them and in their best interest. It’s a week we hold dear as journalists because it aims to protect that which is at the heart of our mission — you.
So, this week, we encourage you to take part in your government in some fashion. That can be as easy as joining us at one of those public meetings. We’ll save you a seat.
Spring Election Guide: Information on candidates for state and local races, referendums
Here is a collection of stories run in the Kenosha News regarding state and local elections and referendums on the April 6 ballot.
This collection will be updated regularly through Election Day, so check back often at kenoshanews.com.
Another round of voting, this time in local spring elections, is getting underway this week.
Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and…
WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early this year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…
The majority of village and town elected seats throughout Kenosha County will go uncontested in April, with the exception of the Wheatland tow…
The majority of contested races throughout Kenosha County in April will be to fill school board seats, the slate of candidates announced this …