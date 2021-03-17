EDITORIAL: Hot topics that are too hot to handle?

Despite what you may have heard — repeatedly — journalists are most definitely not your enemy. We believe that holds especially true when it comes to local journalists. The ones who live in your community and have made it their life’s work to inform.

In our daily newsroom meetings here, we discuss the going-ons in the community to determine where we should put our available resources for that day or even that week. Oftentimes, those precious resources are spent sitting in public meetings of little to no interest to most of our readers. So if a meeting will net a story that most won’t read, maybe we’re spending our time where we shouldn’t? No. We are exactly where we need to be. As the paper of record for this community, we take our role as the Fourth Estate seriously.

We sit through that long, boring meeting on your, the taxpayer’s, behalf. That’s because we believe all business the government does, whether in open public meetings or behind closed doors, is your business.

And when that business is being done — because it is paid for by taxpayer money — we believe there should be someone watching, keeping track. That’s what we do day in and day out.