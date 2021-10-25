EDITORIAL: Inmates’ financial class is something worth supporting

Articles about what’s happening behind prison walls generally don’t draw a lot of attention unless it’s something gone terribly wrong. That’s a shame. Our article last week about a class at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is about something going very right.
Our society likes an approach to prisons that is pretty much convict and forget. It’s uncomfortable to think about why people in prison are there, what they’re doing while they’re incarcerated. It’s far easier to simply ignore them, to convince ourselves that the people there deserve whatever happens. That’s the wrong approach, though.
In all but the most serious cases, those who are locked up in prison are eventually going to leave. They’re going to be released.
The most recent report on prison releases from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections reinforces that reality: “Prison releases have followed approximately the same trend as admissions,” it said. That’s not new. Records show that Wisconsin’s releases have broadly followed admissions since the late 1970s.
Almost two-thirds of those released were between the ages of 20 and 39. They have decades ahead of them.
Most of the inmates return to a world they didn’t leave so very long ago, either. A majority “served less than two years in prison.” Only 10% served five years or more. Regardless of the length of the sentence, every inmate is going to have to make the massive adjustment to living where their every move isn’t regulated. It’s a difficult transition.
Yes, the people who have to make that transition are facing that challenge because of choices they made. But it’s in everyone’s best interest that they succeed. Our society is far better off if people can become law-abiding citizens and change their lives. Classes like the financial literacy program at CVCTF can help.
Financial literacy is another subject most people find uncomfortable. We don’t like talking about how we manage money as a society. It’s seen as somehow akin to the faux pas of asking someone how much they make. Few skills are as essential, though. Properly managing your personal finances reduces the likelihood of running headlong into a financial crisis, which can bring stress and desperation to just about anyone.
That’s important for everyone, but all the more so for those who are in the process of trying to rebuild their lives. One inmate who is scheduled for release next month praised the class as “a start” and said it gave him the basics for budgeting. The 90-minute weekly sessions are popular enough to have a waiting list.
Cooper Larson, the banker who currently teaches the class, called it “the best part of my job.” She’s not the only one impressed by the work. Officials say it has been effective at helping inmates gain the skills they need to be able to manage their money after release.
It’s not hard to see how a program like this could help people stay on their feet after being released from prison. It can be difficult for people to find jobs after their release, even though having a job is a known factor in reducing recidivism. And the jobs most former inmates find aren’t exactly going to be at the higher end of the pay scale.
Those realities make it more important that these people know how to handle the money they do make. Financial literacy is one of the best bets for being able to maintain some stability in the immediate aftermath of an inmate’s release. Over time, and with work, the prospects for those released may well improve. But they have to make it through those transitional years first.
There’s probably never going to be a perfect way to handle incarceration and the release of people back into society. Human nature suggests it’s always going to be a difficult step, both for the former inmates and for the general public. Steps that can help ease that process, like the financial literacy class, are a welcome step in the right direction.