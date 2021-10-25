EDITORIAL: Inmates’ financial class is something worth supporting

Yes, the people who have to make that transition are facing that challenge because of choices they made. But it’s in everyone’s best interest that they succeed. Our society is far better off if people can become law-abiding citizens and change their lives. Classes like the financial literacy program at CVCTF can help.

Financial literacy is another subject most people find uncomfortable. We don’t like talking about how we manage money as a society. It’s seen as somehow akin to the faux pas of asking someone how much they make. Few skills are as essential, though. Properly managing your personal finances reduces the likelihood of running headlong into a financial crisis, which can bring stress and desperation to just about anyone.

That’s important for everyone, but all the more so for those who are in the process of trying to rebuild their lives. One inmate who is scheduled for release next month praised the class as “a start” and said it gave him the basics for budgeting. The 90-minute weekly sessions are popular enough to have a waiting list.

Cooper Larson, the banker who currently teaches the class, called it “the best part of my job.” She’s not the only one impressed by the work. Officials say it has been effective at helping inmates gain the skills they need to be able to manage their money after release.