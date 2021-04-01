Editorial: Just a cool $35 million to jump-start Gov. Pritzker’s reelection bid

Billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered the first tangible sign of his plan for a second term by sending a $35 million check to his campaign fund last week. While he insists he is focusing not on his re-election but on the state’s COVID-19 numbers and other challenges, make no mistake — campaign season has begun.

For Pritzker, the clock ticking toward the November 2022 general election could mean little-to-no chance of a real fix to the state’s weak financial position before then. Why? Politically speaking, politicians with four-year terms generally are advised by their high-priced consultants they have two years to take risks, to do unpopular but necessary things, before easing into ribbon cuttings and less controversial policy leading up to Election Day.

That would be shameful in a state that needs urgent financial reform. This is the year to do it.

Illinois voters sent a clear message during the November 2020 election they are tired of the feverish push from Springfield to constantly raise taxes. Voters said “no” to changing the state’s flat income tax rate to a graduated structure. They were not bamboozled, as Pritzker has suggested. Voters knew exactly what they were doing.

