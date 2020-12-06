EDITORIAL: Keep a perspective on the coronaviris

But the drumbeat of bad coronavirus news needs to have a little perspective. Take the reports from those states that recorded more than 1 person dying for every 1,000 residents. That tells us that 999 residents didn’t die from COVID-19.

Here in Racine County, the total deaths from coronavirus reached 169 at mid-week. With a county population of 196,000, that means our odds of dying from COVID-19 are .00083 percent.

Now consider national statistics that show you have a one in six chance of dying from heart disease during your lifetime. Or that the odds of dying in a car accident are about one in 102 over your lifetime.

Yes, it’s true that COVID-19 deaths will likely vault to near the top of national mortality rates this year—some news reports we have seen say it will likely be third, behind cancer and heart disease.

But it’s also true that as COVID vaccines jump into the fray this month and into next year that the overall threat risk of death from the virus over your lifetime will likely drop—at least that is the hope.