EDITORIAL: Keep a perspective on the coronaviris

The old saying “the first casualty of war is truth” has a modern equivalent this year: the first casualty of pandemic is perspective.
In truth, it seems difficult to keep a perspective this fall as we’re deluged with weekly reports on the rising threat of COVID-19—like the one in Wednesday’s paper that told us: “At least 52 people in Racine County died from COVID-19 in November, the most in any month by far since the beginning of the pandemic, the county reported this week.”
The news report went on to say there were 5,323 new coronavirus cases during the month, a record that broke the 3,000 new cases in October and that more than 29 percent of the COVID-19 tests during the month came back positive.
County officials called the numbers alarming.
And they came on the heels of a Washington Post story the week before that said nine states had hit a “grim marker” of having more than 1 person for every 1,000 residents who died of coronavirus-related causes. South Dakota was the latest state to reach that mark, joining New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Mississippi and North Dakota.
Nationwide, the U.S. Covid-19 death toll reached 271,000 and that number was growing at a rate of 2,500 deaths per day.
Grim numbers, indeed. Makes us wonder about getting out of bed in the morning—much less stepping out the door.
But the drumbeat of bad coronavirus news needs to have a little perspective. Take the reports from those states that recorded more than 1 person dying for every 1,000 residents. That tells us that 999 residents didn’t die from COVID-19.
Here in Racine County, the total deaths from coronavirus reached 169 at mid-week. With a county population of 196,000, that means our odds of dying from COVID-19 are .00083 percent.
Now consider national statistics that show you have a one in six chance of dying from heart disease during your lifetime. Or that the odds of dying in a car accident are about one in 102 over your lifetime.
Yes, it’s true that COVID-19 deaths will likely vault to near the top of national mortality rates this year—some news reports we have seen say it will likely be third, behind cancer and heart disease.
But it’s also true that as COVID vaccines jump into the fray this month and into next year that the overall threat risk of death from the virus over your lifetime will likely drop—at least that is the hope.
It’s important to note, too, that the COVID deaths we have seen are largely targetting the elderly (and yes, they should be put near the top of the list for those who receive the vaccines early). In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, through Nov. 18, 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths nationwide have occurred among those ages 55 or older.
And a study published this week by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association concluded that children accounted for only 1.7 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and had a death rate of only 0.01 percent—even though children account for about 22 percent of the nation’s population. Those numbers would appear to advance the arguments for re-opening schools.
Those are some of the perspectives we don’t often see in the breathless reporting of bad COVID numbers each day.
Yes, we will continue to mask up and socially distance; yes, we will be wary when we’re out grocery shopping; yes, we’ll probably limit Christmas gatherings this year as we anxiously await real-life impacts of the new vaccines.
But, we’ll also be taking a deep breath through our mask-covered faces and try to have a little perspective on the pandemic.
