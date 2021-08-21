EDITORIAL: Keep U.S. pledge to provide vaccines

It’s called hoarding and it’s unconscionable.

Rich countries — although not the United States — have been dipping into the worldwide supplies of COVID vaccines at much higher rates than poorer countries even as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the globe.

COVAX, a United Nations-backed effort to insure equitable distribution to the world’s most vulnerable people, hasn’t met its objectives.

Consider that in late June COVAX sent more than 530,000 doses to Britain, more than double the amount sent that month to all of Africa where less than 2 percent of the population is vaccinated, according to recent Associated Press reports.

Similar stories echo around the world. Canada got so much criticism for taking COVAX supplies that it said it would not take any more shipments.

COVAX, which is run by the World Health Organization, said early this year that it had secured enough vaccine pledges for 640 million doses to be distributed by July, but as the month ended it had shipped only 210 million doses.

“If we had tried to withhold vaccines from parts of the world, could we have made it any worse than it is today?” asked a senior WHO advisor at a public session on vaccine equity.