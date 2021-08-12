Editorial: Kinzinger steps up, and does the right thing on a national stage

John F. Kennedy in his book “Profiles in Courage” wrote about eight senators who bucked public opinion or their own political party to do the right thing.

Take John Quincy Adams, who tussled with his Massachusetts Federalist party. Or Lucius Lamar, a Reconstruction-era Mississippian who called for cooperation between the North and South. Or Nebraskan George Norris and his bold effort to rein in the power of the speaker of the House, a fellow Republican.

Sixty-five years after that was published, tenacity and courage are still in short supply among our elected officials.

Which makes the actions of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., all the more important.

Kinzinger, a product of Normal Community West High School and a former McLean County Board member, has gained national prominence for his role on the committee to investigate the heinous Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The accounts of that day in testimony are terrifying and gripping — of Capitol police officers being assaulted by a savage crowd armed with guns, Tasers and bear spray. Mayhem reigned. The televised images are still hard to watch.