We’ve talked about the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ multiple failures with regard to wolf management several times in previous editorials. Reluctantly, we’re returning to the issue again.

The April 7 release of approximately 3,500 comments received by the department on the subject was the definition of a Friday news dump. The strategy behind such a move is to make an announcement Friday in hopes that, by the time it’s noticed, most people are too far along in their weekend planning to care. In short, it’s a way to bury items you don’t want the public to notice.

And it’s obvious why the DNR would want this to sail past people. They had no option that wouldn’t result in complaints. Some groups advocate for annual wolf culls to reduce the numbers in Wisconsin. Others oppose any such steps. And both sides have some very vehement voices who were not going to be satisfied with anything other than capitulation.

We’re not taking a position on whether annual culls are a good idea for the simple reason that we’re not experts in animal population management. Bureaucratic incompetence, on the other hand, is something we’ve seen plenty of times. We feel fully qualified to comment on that.

Some of the comments released are from thoughtful, considered papers written by people who have clearly spent a great deal of time examining the issue of wolf populations in Wisconsin. Many of those, both from pro- and anti-hunting groups, include significant numbers of footnotes that underscore the time and effort put into reaching their conclusions.

Others, unsurprisingly, were handwritten letters of varying legibility. And a third set of comments, which comprise a bit more than half of the 1,540 pages released by the DNR, were submitted online.

In all cases, the vast majority of redactions were to remove address and contact information for those submitting their comments. That’s simple enough when dealing with the online comments. They were presented in spreadsheet form, so you simply delete columns. We’ll grant that the other submissions required more time for careful redactions, but we have a hard time seeing how that work took six weeks from the cutoff for submissions.

Neither the redactions nor the compilation of the comments into a single pdf seem to warrant the delays the DNR had in releasing the material. That’s especially true, as we noted back in March when the DNR announced the delay, when the department knew the deadline for comments was approaching. How could it not? It set the deadline.

In March, we called that an “unforced error” and argued the delays were problematic. The stated goal of redacting personal information and making the comments easily accessible, were understandable enough. But, while the DNR succeeded in the former, it utterly failed in the latter. Dumping a 1,540-page pdf onto a website makes an archive accessible. It does not make the archive’s content particularly easy to sort or parse.

Nor does the dump make it easier to sort useful commentary from things like the person advocating for the state to “Harvest humans not wildlife.” While such comments should not be deleted (we can only hope they’re facetious), some effort at helping people sift useful comments from nonsense would at least have partially justified the delay. So, for that matter, would any effort on the DNR’s part to allow readers to sort by whether the commenter is a Wisconsin resident.

While the release of public comments is laudable, if belated, we can’t help but think this could have been handled differently. It could have been done in a better and timelier manner. It’s another fumble by a department that has had plenty on this issue already.