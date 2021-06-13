EDITORIAL: Law enforcement should continue to look at others for innovative ideas

The county worker talks with the person and determines what their concerns are then refers them to the appropriate services available in the community.

After each call, the county worker follows up with the people from the scene to determine if they are in need of further assistance.

“It takes our resources, our knowledge and our training and just really multiplies it,” said Whitewater Police Chief Aaron Raap.

Raap, who previously worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for about 26 years, said Milwaukee has offered a crisis liaison program for about 20 years, and other law enforcement agencies in the state are starting to develop similar programs.

The Walworth County department of health and human services hopes to establish the program with other law enforcement agencies throughout the county in the future.

That sounds like a great idea. This partnership is a great use of resources for both the law enforcement agencies and the county’s department of human services.

The more we can do to help get people in need the right resources, the better. And hopefully with time, there can be fewer calls for service as people receive the help they need.

