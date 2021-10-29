Editorial: Legislators’ unity can stop a pernicious practice

The intellectual contortions that go into a claim like that are stunning. This isn’t even a particularly convincing PR effort. It’s a variation on Newspeak, the language used in George Orwell’s “1984” to gaslight the population into convincing them that what they can see and hear isn’t really what’s happening.

Holmes’ hospital’s policy on outside medications couldn’t have been a secret to her insurance company. On what planet is threatening to block treatment or charge her thousands of dollars per session “appropriate for the patient’s needs?” What about challenging the care of a dozen or so patients at Prevea Cancer Center. Is that actually helping them? Give us a break.

Insurance companies have a point when they say hospital markups are ridiculous. Saline IV bags are routinely the subject of horror stories, with accounts suggesting some hospitals bill hundreds of dollars for a product that costs them less than a fast food combo meal.

But color us very skeptical about the insurance companies’ claims they will save patients money by coercing hospitals into using their suppliers. It seems far more likely to us that they saw a way to pocket a markup themselves and jumped at it.