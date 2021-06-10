EDITORIAL: Let’s give the vaccine lottery a try

Details are as yet scarce, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker appears poised to put Illinois aboard the vaccine lottery bandwagon, pledging to devote around $7 million to lottery prizes that would entice Illinois residents to get vaccinated and possibly another $3 million in scholarships or educational awards for vaccinated students under 18.

Some critics will no doubt find it appalling that the state would lure people to get vaccinated through the astronomical odds of winning a lottery, and certainly people who, for whatever reason, are vehemently opposed to the vaccine won’t be persuaded.

But if Ohio is any indicator, there are still plenty of people who are on the fence about vaccination or who just haven’t gotten around to it for whom the unlikely chance at riches might convince.

Ohio is offering five $1 million prizes to vaccinated adults along with five full tuition rides for vaccinated kids 12-17 at a state college or university. According to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, shots are up 49% among people ages 16 and over, and have increased 36% among minorities and 65% among people in rural areas. Moreover, vaccinations among 16- and 17-year-olds have increased 94 percent.

“It (getting vaccinated) is the best thing we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Pritzker said.