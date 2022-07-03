Editorial: Lifeguarding pay needs to increase to make it the desirable, must-have job it once was

It used to be that being a lifeguard was a coveted summer job.

You get to sit outside by the pool all day and get a great tan.

That is still true, but the reality is that there are a lot of employers competing right now for teen workers – or any workers for that matter.

Where fast food used to pay minimum wage—$7.25 per hour – now workers can get up to $15 for fast food jobs and other summer jobs.

To compete in today’s market, employers have been forced to pay more.

Unfortunately not all places have been able to keep up, including local pools. Both in Racine and Kenosha counties and around the nation, many pools have had to limit hours and days because of staffing shortages. Instead of getting into specific hours – we’ll just say it’s probably best to call ahead if you are heading to a public pool and verify their hours for that day.

Going forward, we can accept these makeshift day-by-day hours, or we can try to make adjustments for the future.

Local and county governments along with nonprofits and businesses should come together to figure out some solutions for next year.

Maybe there is more sponsorship opportunities for local businesses. Maybe daily rates need to go up by $1 or so to help offset increased pay. No one wants prices to go up, but if you are faced with a closed pool or an extra $1 on a 90-degree day, you are probably going to pay the extra $1 or even extra $5.

It may be too late for this summer, but possibly a bonus program could help. After all there are two months of summer still left, before kids are back in school.

The City of Kenosha will reimburse lifeguards up to $125, for those who complete and pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification or (Re)certification AND complete 30 working days. Lifeguard salary is $12.58 to $14.15 per hour.

But that is not enough. Plus some families don’t have the $125 upfront to pay for the certification course.

Lifeguarding is not an easy job, even though many people think it is. Those lifeguards have to watch hundreds of kids at one time. They are responsible to be there and rescue anyone in danger and that danger can happen at any moment.

Other summer jobs like waiting tables can also be stressful, but if you bring a wrong order, it’s not a matter of life or death, even though some customers may not realize that.

In addition, lifeguards also have to do training and get certified. They cannot just walk on the job on day one.

Something needs to be done to make lifeguarding the desirable must-have job of the summer again, otherwise pools are going to have to shut down. It starts with pay.

