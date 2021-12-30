Editorial: Making workforce housing more affordable

As Wisconsin continues to deal with the challenges posed by the worker shortage, the state Assembly has taken aim at one of the problems the Badger State faces in that area: The shortage of workforce housing.

State Republicans are sponsoring a package of bills aimed at making workforce housing easier and cheaper to build across the state, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Dec. 20. The majority of the bills were passed by unanimous consent, which of course means the package has bipartisan support.

Workforce housing is defined as housing affordable to households earning between 60% and 120% of an area’s median income. It targets middle-income employees, those who often work in fields such as law enforcement, manufacturing, education, health care and retail.

“There’s a worker shortage in many of our communities and businesses are trying to attract people to their communities; they’re trying to find more workers,” said Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, who cosponsored many of the bills. “And many times, it comes back to the fact that there’s not enough moderately priced housing. So we’re trying to help increase the stock of homes that would fit into the budget of the average workforce.”

The bill sponsors aim to encourage development of new workforce housing by lowering costs, making it easier to build, and reducing government red tape by:

Creating a $42 million per year workforce housing income tax credit for multi-family housing projects.

Creating a certified workforce housing development site program that would pre-qualify properties for residential development that have a clean title, proper zoning, adequate utilities and infrastructure and no wetlands, and that the developer can attest to limited per-unit development fees and that all required permits can be in place within 60 days of certification.

Requiring larger municipalities to use a portion of their federal pandemic relief funds on one of the following workforce housing projects: new infrastructure, such as streets, sewer, water and sidewalks; establishing a low-interest or no-interest loan program for rehabilitating older workforce housing; establishing a low-interest or no-interest loan program for building new workforce housing; redeveloping idle commercial property sites of at least 40,000 square feet to workforce housing.

Creating a sales tax exemption for materials used to build workforce housing developments or to conduct workforce housing rehabilitation projects.

Creating a low-interest or no-interest loan program for homeowners to pay for structural improvements or the removal of lead paint from homes built before 1980.

Allowing local governments to create housing investment fund programs that would use increased property tax revenue from new housing developments to help fund additional workforce housing.

Outgoing Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, told the Journal Sentinel said the bills do not adequately address the state’s housing challenges and could in some instances make the problem worse. “Governor Evers’ original budget proposed $70 million to fight homelessness, including $50 million for grants for municipalities to offer affordable housing, and I was deeply disappointed when Republicans voted to cut these funds,” Hintz said in the statement.

We understand why Leader Hintz would be disappointed. But the fact remains that the Republicans hold the majority in both houses of the Legislature. We also presume that the Democratic caucus is in favor of making workforce housing more affordable.

Republican Rep. Rob Summerfield of Bloomer, who was the legislative point person for the package, said the bills look at the housing issue from a “holistic approach.”

“We knew from the get-go you’re not gonna be able to pass one bill to take care of this issue,” Summerfield said. “You’re not gonna have a silver bullet saying, we do this one thing and all our problems are allieved. This is where talking to the industry, talking to community groups, talking to everybody who’s got a stake in this and taking their idea, saying, ‘we can do a little here, a little here, a little there.’ And after a while, you start to get a bigger stack of bills that hopefully will make a difference in this issue.”

The bills passed the Assembly in October, but have yet to be taken up by Senate.

We urge the state Senate to take up the bill package when it reconvenes on Jan. 18.

We know Republicans and Democrats don’t like to give the other party a victory in an election year. A bipartisan effort, by definition, is a victory for both parties.

More importantly, in our eyes, would be greater availability of affordable housing which brings more workers to Wisconsin. That would be a win-win-win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0