Editorial: Move to eliminate abortion notification in Pritzker’s hands

It’s hard to image a more difficult circumstance a teenage girl can face than an unplanned pregnancy.

Reasonable people can disagree about the propriety of abortion. But the unfortunate reality is that the political debate that surrounds it most often degenerates into extremes that invoke absolutes — unadulterated public evil or undeniable public good.

That was the case last week in Springfield, when legislators voted to repeal the statute under which the parents of underage girls who become pregnant must be notified of a planned abortion.

Experts say that in most instances like this, parents are brought voluntarily into the conversation. Proponents of the repeal assert there are other, sadder cases in which a parent or parents do not play a meaningful, positive role in their child’s life and, as a consequence, do not deserve to be or cannot be brought into the notification process.

The law legislators just voted to repeal contemplates that circumstance, creating the option of a bypass in which a judge can be asked to clear the way for the procedure to terminate a pregnancy. Although at least two judges were critical of its procedures, bypass is a viable option.