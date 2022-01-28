Editorial: Narcan belongs in Wisconsin schools

Back in November, we ran an article from one of our sister papers, the Ashland Daily Press. The story included interviews with emergency personnel about their use of Narcan to reverse opioid overdoses.

The results from Narcan are stunning. It’s an immediate reversal of an overdose caused by heroin, fentanyl, morphine or other opioids. The person who overdosed still needs careful observation — the amount in their system may be enough to outlast the Narcan — but the lifesaving potential is clear. One of the people interviewed in November compared the effects to “Lazarus (coming) back from the dead.”

Today we have a very different article from the Associated Press. It’s from Hartford, Connecticut. A 13-year-old student died after apparently overdosing on fentanyl at school. The tragedy has renewed calls there to make sure Narcan is available in all schools. That’s a path Wisconsin schools should follow.

We understand the reluctance to talk about the issue. No one wants to admit that there are drugs in schools, even though we all know there are.

No one wants to think about the fact students may well use those drugs while at school, or that they can overdose there.

The age of the Connecticut student raises similar reactions. No one wants to think about children barely into their teens using drugs, much less students younger than them. It’s far more comforting to think of student drug use as confined to a small, easily identified subset of soon-to-be-dropouts, if we think about it at all. But that’s just not reality.

That was part of the problem in Connecticut. The mayor said the student’s age meant overdose wasn’t the first thing to come to mind when the school nurse reached the student. It didn’t occur to the first responders who arrived soon after, either, and they had the Narcan that could have been lifesaving.

The reality is that students will almost inevitably encounter drugs at some point, and many will do so through their circles of friends. Addiction doesn’t have a guaranteed look, either. If you want to know what addiction looks like, start by looking in the mirror. It can literally be anyone you encounter, and it can be hidden amazingly well.

Schools are one of the comparatively few places where we should be able to depend on some form of observation at most times. It’s a place where students and teachers are able to spot problems and respond quickly. That should, generally speaking, make it difficult for most overdoses to go undetected for long periods.

Quick detection is critical, and it is possible at schools. And, if the school nurses and administrators are trained in the use of Narcan and have access to it, they are well-positioned to respond. Having Narcan in school can save lives.

The National Association of School Nurses has pushed for Narcan to be in all schools since 2015. So does Ethan’s Run Against Addiction, an advocacy group formed after a 25-year-old in Wisconsin died of a heroin overdose.

Some will probably object on the specious grounds that having Narcan provides a safety net that will encourage students to use drugs.

They’ll claim it runs counter to the anti-drug messages schools already have, and that it will muddle the issue. We don’t buy those arguments.

Having mats in gym class doesn’t encourage students to fall from equipment. Having materials other than asphalt or hard-packed dirt under playground equipment doesn’t make falling off a slide more appealing. Safety nets are part and parcel of schools’ approaches to any number of issues. They don’t encourage bad behavior; they protect against mistakes.

As for muddling the message on drug use, give the kids more credit. Children may be inexperienced, but they’re not dumb. They get mixed messages all the time from parents, friends and any number of the commercials for rival products that infest television. They sort through those. There’s every reason to think they will understand precisely why schools have Narcan on hand without thinking drug use is a good idea.

Should any of this be necessary? Of course not. Nothing would make us happier than for a school to stock Narcan, train people to administer it, and never have to think about the issue again.

But we’re talking about reality, not the way things should be. Drugs are in schools, and schools need to be ready to respond.

