Editorial: Nonpartisan redistricting’s time has come

The poll’s follow-up question asked whether people supported “requiring states to set up independent and nonpartisan commissions to draw legislative districts.” Support for such a requirement, which would likely require a Constitutional amendment, was lower among all groups than overall concern about gerrymandering was. Far more people were neutral on that question.

What stood out was how rare hostility to the idea was. Only 8% of people overall were either strongly or somewhat opposed to the prospect. Democrats, Republicans and independents were all within a single percentage point of each other, with no more than 8% opposition in any group. People may be lukewarm on the idea, but they don’t seem to hate it.

As we said in October, Wisconsin is widely viewed as a heavily-gerrymandered state. Right now the lines are drawn by Republicans to favor Republicans. But there is zero evidence to suggest Democrats would do otherwise were they in power. States with strong Democratic legislative majorities have done much the same thing.